Zacks: Analysts Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $13.28 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $429,665 in the last three months. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 581.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 32.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

