Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report $63.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.04 million and the highest is $82.70 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $191.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $444.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $499.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $794.58 million, with estimates ranging from $636.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of SHO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

