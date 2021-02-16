Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.