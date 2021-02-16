Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to report $11.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.33 million and the highest is $11.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $39.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.59 million to $39.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.01 million, with estimates ranging from $69.71 million to $74.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of CURI stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. 71,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,879. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

