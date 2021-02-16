Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Harley-Davidson reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 14,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

