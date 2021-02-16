Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,079. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 463,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

