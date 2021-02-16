Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 242,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $75.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

