Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $2.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $2.39. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,512,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $175.57 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average of $171.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

