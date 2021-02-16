Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,755. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,266 shares of company stock worth $2,443,152 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

