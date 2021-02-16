Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, CL King raised their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ABM Industries by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 117,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in ABM Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,067.97 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

