Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.66). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 357.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

ASPS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

