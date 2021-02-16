Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $816.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post $816.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $884.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.30 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $703.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

