Zacks: Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.82). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

NYSE DASH traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,303. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.