Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 35,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,459. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

