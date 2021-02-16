Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.88 Million

Analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce $10.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $15.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $15.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $23.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.12 million, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In related news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,480 shares of company stock valued at $180,286. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 165,745 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,426,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDYA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 1,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,169. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

