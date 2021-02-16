Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Invitation Homes also reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 147,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,824. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

