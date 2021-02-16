Zacks: Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report sales of $37.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.80 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $31.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $145.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $145.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.61 million, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $151.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KREF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 295,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,744. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,004,184. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,139,000 after buying an additional 194,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 293,577 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.