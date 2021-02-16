Zacks: Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. LSI Industries posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.