Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $89,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,644,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,893 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,955. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

