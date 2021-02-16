Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Perspecta posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perspecta.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

PRSP stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after buying an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after buying an additional 735,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after buying an additional 725,566 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 476,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

