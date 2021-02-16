Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $906.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $906.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $757.65 million to $1.02 billion. Shopify posted sales of $505.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shopify.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,117.61.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,451.05. 45,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,700. Shopify has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,209.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,070.86. The company has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 933.13, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

