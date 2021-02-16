Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ADMP opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.68. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

