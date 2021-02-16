Zacks Investment Research Lowers L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIQUY. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $32.75 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

