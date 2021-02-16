Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Shares of OCDDY stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -97.26 and a beta of 1.94. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $80.45.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

