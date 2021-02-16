Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to “Buy”

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $109.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of WMS opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $109.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $4,698,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,966,863 shares of company stock worth $146,884,642. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 679.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,648,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 785,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

