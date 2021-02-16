Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Santander downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.87.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

