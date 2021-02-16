Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $483.98

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $483.98 and last traded at $483.26, with a volume of 1187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $477.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

