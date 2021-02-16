Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,395 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 31,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $323.84. The stock had a trading volume of 73,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.43 and a 200 day moving average of $329.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

