Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 3,542 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in UFP Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,759. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

