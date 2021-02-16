Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 66.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 8.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 58.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.85. 30,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,548. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

