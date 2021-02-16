Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lithia Motors worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 270.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,678,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.53. 3,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,828. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $392.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

