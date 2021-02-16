Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 864 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $257,844,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,970.20.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $22.58 on Tuesday, reaching $2,173.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,069. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,127.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,928.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

