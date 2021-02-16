Zillow Group’s (ZG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $202.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $208.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

