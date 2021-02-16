Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,653. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

