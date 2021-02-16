Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $331,002.10 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZTS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.32. 2,609,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Zoetis alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 100.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 53,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 12.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.