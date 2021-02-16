ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $2,569,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109,015 shares of company stock worth $250,317,034 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,914 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,472,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,737,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ZI traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.