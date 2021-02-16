Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 1,968 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGS stock opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

