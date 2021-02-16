Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $14,788,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

