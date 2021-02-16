Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,380,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,895.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 929,131 shares of company stock valued at $98,886,955. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 652.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

