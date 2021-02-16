Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $104.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

