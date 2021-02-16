Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Separately, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $20,815,000.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,218. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALY opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.