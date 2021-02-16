Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $89,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 314.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,083.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,612. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

CCXI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

