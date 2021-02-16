Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 410 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 406.54.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

