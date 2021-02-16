ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 14th total of 644,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNET opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

