ZZLL Information Technology (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.55. ZZLL Information Technology shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 156 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

ZZLL Information Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZZLL)

ZZLL Information Technology, Inc engages in the provision of syndicated media and e-commerce platforms in the Asia Pacific region. It also intends to develop its e-commerce, video content, and video streaming capabilities in China through its online platform, Hua Wen Mall. The company was founded on September 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ZZLL Information Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZZLL Information Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.