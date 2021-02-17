$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. IntriCon posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IntriCon.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

