$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 13,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,077. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.32 million, a P/E ratio of -783.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

