-$0.10 EPS Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,569. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

