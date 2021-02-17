-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIN shares. Aegis raised their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

KIN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 8,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,598. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,438. 12.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

