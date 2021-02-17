$0.39 EPS Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.35. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $104.96. 6,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,979. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

